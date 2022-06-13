Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze revealed that Nigerian youths stand to gain more if Bola Tinubu emerges Nigerian next president in 2023

The controversial media personality urged Nigerians to support their preferred political candidate without attacking one another

This reaction however has generated reactions from fans of both personalities in the polity, even as the race for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari gets tougher by the day

Controversial Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has said that if the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election it would be a plus for the Nigerian youth.

Freeze made this statement while reacting to Mr. Jollof’s claims that he would forever be a supporter of Tinubu.

The media personality also solidified his support for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Vanguard reports.

Daddy Freeze speaks on Bola Tinubu's emergence in 2023, reveals what Nigerian youths stand to gain. Photo credit: Daddy Freeze, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said to Mr. Jollof:

“Baba you have the right to choose BAT who is a great man and a visionary leader. While I chose Peteru Obi. Different choices shouldn’t mean we can’t drink beer together.”

Daddy Freeze sends message to the youths

Daddy freeze urges Nigerian youths to vote for their preferred candidate in the forthcoming general elections noting they have 'the freedom of political choice.'

Daddy Freeze affirmed:

“One of the things Nigerian youths need to work on is freedom of political choice. I love Peter and I am Obedient. This doesn’t mean I don’t value Ashiwaju, his political majesty and his vision as a leader. I would vote for Peter and support him with whatever I can, but if BAT wins, it’s still going to be a plus for the youths and for Nigeria.

“Let’s make this election fun and May the best man win…Let’s vote our respective candidates in love and peace.”

