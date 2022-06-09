Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling APC, has congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the party's presidential primary

The former minister of aviation said he is confident the former Lagos governor will lead the APC to victory in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

Fani-Kayode added that Nigeria will go from strength to strength if Tinubu is elected president of the country in 2023

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on emerging the presidential candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 elections.

In a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, June 9, Fani-Kayode said he is confident Tinubu will lead the party to victory against the lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

The APC chieftain added that Nigeria will go from strength to strength if is elected president of the country.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, also commended other aspirants who contested against Tinubu in the presidential primary for displaying commitment and loyalty to the ruling party.

He wrote:

"I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a historic victory at the Convention of our great party. I have no doubt that he will lead us to a resounding victory against the opposition PDP next year & that under his leadership our country shall go from strength to strength.

"I also commend the courage of all those other presidential aspirants that ran in this race & that displayed such commitment & loyalty to the party. I urge that we come together as one, support our candidate & ensure that we defeat the PDP in next year's presidential election."

VP Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

In a similar development, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Tinubu on his victory on Wednesday, June 8, at the ruling APC presidential primaries.

Osinbajo in a statement released on Thursday, June 9, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC leaders on the success of the special convention and presidential primary.

Hailing the APC presidential candidate who is his political benefactor, Osinbajo said Tinubu has for decades shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building.

