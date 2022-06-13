Former minister, Rotimi Amaechi, was at the Presidential Villa where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening, June 12, met separately with former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, at the Aso Rock Villa.

Both men were presidential aspirants in the just concluded primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari met with Amaechi in Aso Rock Villa.



The meeting comes barely two days after Tinubu, who beat other aspirants with a wide margin, met Buhari on a thank you visit.

One of the president's aides, Buhari Sallau, shared photos of Lawan with Buhari on his Facebook page.

Amaechi spoke with the press after meeting with the president. The detail of Buhari's meeting with Amaechi is yet unknown. However, Lawan spoke after his session with the president, The Punch reports.

He stated:

“I want to make a promise to Nigerians on behalf of my party that APC at the state and national levels will always do things that would matter for the lives of the ordinary Nigerians and why we are failing is not because we want to fail. It’s because we are challenged and we are only eight years old."

President Buhari met with Lawan in Aso Rock Villa.



Tinubu wins APC primary

Both former aspirants are visiting the president for the first time since the presidential primary election which was held between Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8.

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, polled a total of 1,271 votes - more than four times the votes scored by his closet rival, Amaechi who had 316 votes.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lawan and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state came behind the duo with 235, 152, and 47 votes respectively.

Tinubu visits Amaechi, Bello, others

To ensure the APC goes into the 2023 election as a united family, Tinubu on Friday, June 10, reached out to other aspirants who lost in the presidential primary.

The former Lagos governor visited former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi and former Niger Delta Affairs Minister Godswill Akpabio.

This came 24 hours after a similar visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who came third in the primary election with 235 votes.

In the home of Amaechi, the former Lagos governor said they had a ‘genuine’ discussion among family members.

