All indications at the moment have confirmed that Senator Ahmed Lawan who is the incumbent Senate President will not be returning to the red chamber next year

His 23 consecutive year journey in the national assembly has abruptly come to an end after forfeiting a chance to return for his presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Bashir Machina, the man who holds the APC senatorial ticket for Yobe North has reiterated that he intends to hold on to his mandate

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe North, Bashir Machina as reiterated his stance that he will not step down his mandate for incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, ThisDay newspaper reported.

Restating his claim to the senatorial ticket of the party, Machina wrote a letter addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu denying speculations that he has stepped down his mandate.

Bashir Machina has expressed commitment to hold firm with his mandate as the senatorial candidate of APC in Yobe North. Photo: Ahmad Lawan, Bashir Machina

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, the letter dated Monday, June 13 contained clarifications, commitment, and willingness to fly the banner of the party at the 2023 general elections.

Machina pledges absolute commitment to his senatorial ticket

Machina wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I write to reaffirm my continual aspiration as the All Progressives Congress unequivocal senatorial candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, following my clearance, participation, and victory at the party primaries, where I polled 289 votes out of the 300 total votes cast.

“I write to reaffirm that I remain committed to the mandate, which I won at the primaries, and I have not in any form or manner communicated otherwise.

“I have been informed of a purported malicious, and mischievous report and insinuation to the contrary. Please note that I never at any time, signed or communicated in any form any intent to vacate the mandate, which was won at the primaries.”

Machina maintained that he was totally committed to his mandate and was working towards delivering the Yobe North Senatorial district in the 2023 elections.

After meeting with senate president Lawan, NASS workers suspend strike

In another development, the industrial action embarked upon by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has been suspended.

Sunday Sabiyi, the chairman of PASAN, announced the suspension of the strike on Tuesday, June 14.

Sabiyi, however, noted that if the agreements reached with the Senate leadership are not implemented, the workers will resume the strike.

Workers block NASS gate over minimum wage, others

Recall that in an ealier report by Legit.ng, the staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission had blocked the main entrance into the National Assembly Complex.

The workers under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had on Friday, June 3, warned that they will commence an indefinite strike on Monday.

They accused the management of the National Assembly of reneging on a Memorandum of Understanding to fully implement the revised condition of service and the training and re-Training of staff.

Source: Legit.ng