Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has made some predictions that are most likely to emanate from the Nigerian political arena.

During a three-day second senior command and leadership seminar held in Rivers state on Wednesday, June 8, COAS Yahaya noted that things will get very tense in the Nigerian political landscape as preparations for the elections begin, Daily Trust reports.

Categorically, the NA's boss predicted that activities like thuggery and hate speeches will be embarked upon by some politicians who are desperate to secure their interests.

He said:

“Engagement of political thugs; use of hate speeches and other inimical activities by desperate politicians and their supporters will likely instigate a more fragile security situation in the coming days."

Yahaya, therefore, warned soldiers and heads of formations in the force to remain neutral and act within the ambit of the law in discharging their duties.

He urged troops to abide by the rule of engagement and code of conduct for the coming 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“I charge commanders at all levels to ensure that troops under command are adequately enlightened on the need to be apolitical and eschew all political vices.

“To this end, all army personnel must act within the ambit of the law; the provisions of the extant rule of engagement and code of conduct for the elections in 2023."

However, according to him, the Nigerian Army will employ a superior system of operation to put together and use the potentials of all security stakeholders soon.

Source: Legit.ng