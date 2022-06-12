A sociocultural organisation has commended Anambra state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for his giant strides in office

The group was reacting to the deployment of a Chief Medical Director to Umueri General Hospital by Governor Soludo

The President General of Umueri General Assembly, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie was also commended for the ongoing transformation at the hospital

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the President General (PG) of Umueri General Assembly, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie have been commended for the ongoing transformation of a hospital in Umueri community since they came into office this year.

The hospital was said to have been abandoned by the government for many years until the administration of Peter Obi rehabilitated it about ten years ago.

Governor Soludo has been commended for his intervention in Umueri General hospital. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

However, the Umueri General hospital was again unattended to throughout the eight years that Willie Obiano governed Anambra state, as the facility was taken over by weeds and reptiles.

But life has returned to the hospital, barely two months after Soludo’s tenure and less than three months that Chief Metchie was inaugurated as PG of Umueri.

A sociocultural organisation, Umueri Diaspora Professionals (UDF), gave the commendation while reacting to the deployment of a Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Chinyere Johnpeter Obi as well as approval of a Dental Clinic for the Umueri General Hospital by Governor Soludo.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, June 10, UDF executive secretary, Engr. Martins Okpala Udo said members of the group and the Umueri community in general, are overwhelmed with joy because of the rapid development taking place in the area.

According to him, UDP was aware of the letter written to Governor Soludo, by Chief Metchie, seeking his intervention to rehabilitate the General Hospital and make it fully functional, among other requests, and commended the Governor for his quick response.

His words:

“We are grateful to the Governor of our state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for his positive strides in Anambra currently. But we are particularly happy and therefore commend him for the quick response he made, to the letter of appeal written by our President General for intervention on the Umueri General Hospital.

“Less than two months since Chief Metchie became the PG of Umueri General Assembly, a lot of developments have come to the community.

“Apart from the transformation of the hospital, we are aware of the restructuring of the security architecture and provision of working materials to the local vigilante, including communication gadgets, surveillance cameras, operational vehicles,s and others which have combined to make Umueri one of the most secured and peaceful areas in Anambra state today.

“We are aware also, of the training on skill acquisition undertaken and fully funded by the new PG as well as provision of empowerment materials which benefited hundreds of women, youths and challenged people who can now fend for themselves as well as employ others.”

Soludo appoints Late Akunyili's son, 10 others into key positions

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo on Thursday, June 9, approved the appointment of 11 people into key positions in the state.

A statement by the Anambra state's commissioner for information, Paul Nwosu, said that among those appointed is Obumneme Akunyili, the last son of the former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, late Dora Akunyili.

Nwosu confirmed that of the 11 appointments approved by Soludo, four of them will serve as special advisers while seven others will head the different government ministries and agencies in the state.

Insecurity: Anambra state government begins registration of transport operators

In another development, the Anambra state government has announced the commencement of biometrics enumeration and registration of all transport companies, organisations, and operators in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, AIRS, and signed by Sylvia Tochukwu Ngige, deputy director/head, taxpayer education and enlightenment team on behalf of the chairman.

Those involved include transport stakeholders operating shuttle buses, tricycles known popularly as keke, trucks including mini-trucks, tippers, lorries, and taxis.

