The governor of Anambra state, professor Charles Soludo on Thursday, June 9, approved the appointment of 11 people into key positions in the state.

Premium Times reports that a statement by the Anambra state's commissioner for information, Paul Nwosu, said that among those appointed is Obumneme Akunyili, the last son of the former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, late Dora Akunyili.

Governor Soludo has approved the appointment of 11 new aides and heads of agencies in Anambra state.

Nwosu confirmed that of the 11 appointments approved by Soludo, four of them will serve as special advisers while seven others will head the different government ministries and agencies in the state.

The newly appointed Anambra state government officials are:

1. Obumneme Akunyili - Director-general, Project Monitoring Office.

2. Anayo Nebe - Special adviser to the governor on legislative and state assembly matters,

3. Alex Obiogbolu - Special adviser on political matters.

4. Godwin Nnadozie - Special adviser on medical and pharmaceutical matters

5. Raphael Nnabuife - Special adviser on local government affairs.

6. Emma Ezenwaji - The chairman, board of the Anambra Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA)

7. Mike Ozoemena - ASWAMA’s managing director/chief executive officer.

8. Simeon Onyemaechi - Managing director/chief executive officer of the Anambra State’s Health Insurance Agency,

9. Tony Ujubuonu - Managing director/chief executive officer of the state’s Signage and Advertising Agency. He is to replace the deceased Joe Anatune.

10. Chido Obidieqwu - Managing director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service

11. Phil O. Phil-Eze - Managing director for the state’s Erosion, Watershed and Climate Change Agency.

This recent appointment by Governor Soludo brings the total of aides in the state to 28.

