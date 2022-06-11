The former army chief, Tukur Yusufu Buratai has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his fight against insecurity

Buratai said talks spreading around that the president does not care is just an attempt to discredit his efforts

He however noted that the government can salvage insecurity in the country if necessary reforms are undertaken

Kaduna - Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai says President Muhammadu Buhari gives top priority to security as against the notion being spread by some people to discredit his efforts, Legit.ng reports.

Buratai who was speaking at a symposium in Kaduna on Saturday, June 11 told Nigerians that the president is concerned about the insecurity in Nigeria and he is doing his best to address the situation.

TY Buratai delivered a lecture titled Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: The Way Forward which was organised by the Arewa House in Kaduna. Photo: Dr. Abubakar Mohammed

Source: Facebook

He said:

"While it is not my duty or job prescription as a retired soldier and diplomat to hold briefs for the President in these circumstances, I still believe that as someone who worked with him as his Chief of Army Staff( COAS) for sixty-six months.

"I can say it with all sense of responsibility that he is concerned about the security challenges confronting this country and he is doing his best to address the situation. "

While reeling out his address as a guest speaker at the symposium, the ex-army chief stated that there are solutions that can be proffered to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Buratai speaks on security strategies to end insecurity

He advocated for the adoption of a comprehensive and integrated approach, revitalization of the defense Industries corporation of Nigeria, and sustaining ongoing reforms of the Nigerian police.

Buratai further added that the procurement of modern platforms and systems for intelligence gathering, effective border control, dialogue, countering narratives, and domination of ungoverned spaces could prove vital in salvaging insecurity in Nigeria.

The symposium was chaired by Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun (Rtd) with Buratai delivering a lecture titled "Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: The Way Forward".

The event was organised by the Arewa House with eminent personalities, traditional rulers, the Kaduna State Government and serving and retired military officers all in attendance.

