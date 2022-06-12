Ex-army chief of staff, Ambassador TY Buratai has announced his official entrance into partisan politics

The Borno-born former military general is looking to the tread the path of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari who were also military men

However it is not clear if Buratai will be vying for any elective position soon, but he had one time been linked to contesting for the presidential seat in Aso Rock

Former army chief of staff, Tukur Yusufu Buratai has officially confirmed joining partisan politics, Legit.ng reports.

It was gathered that Buratai made this known on Saturday, June 11 during a symposium organized by the Arewa House where he delivered a lecture as a guest speaker.

TY Buratai delivered a lecture titled Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: The Way Forward which was organised by the Arewa House in Kaduna. Photo: Dr. Abubakar Mohammed

This development means the former army chief is following the footings of ex-army generals like Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari, David Mark, and a host of other ex-military officers who switched to politics after retirement.

Buratai joining politics is a welcome development - Dr. Abubakar

Speaking with Legit.ng over a chat, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed, a development consultant who was present at the symposium said the announcement was a welcome development for Nigerians.

He said:

"I think this is a welcome development and something that needs to be commended. There are a lot of good people in Nigeria, men, and women who know and understand what leadership is all about.

"But the tragedy of Nigeria is that these people don't want to join party politics to contest for political office to get legitimate power to make decisions that will positively impact on the life of the ordinary man.”

Dr. Abubakar went further to reflect on past military chiefs around the world who delved into partisan politics and became good leaders and served the people to the best of their ability for the greater good of their nation.

He said:

“Both President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo were retired military men that joined politics to serve humanity as civilians. Same with JJ Rawlings of Ghana, Abdulfatah Elsisi of Egypt, the man in Congo, that's Saso Ngueso.

"Even the famous George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, and George Marshal were all military leaders who joined politics.”

The revered academia stated that only those with courage and vision take it upon themselves to shoulder the responsibility of salvaging the nation from its ruin and repositioning it in the best possible way for Nigerians to enjoy.

He said:

"The coward and the hypocrite can continue to remain as armchair critics on pages of newspapers, beer parlor, and the social media space; strong men of vision and courage will step out into the deep waters and see how they can mobilize a critical mass to bring about the kind of change they envisage for a better society."

President Buhari doing his best to combat incessant insecurity, says Buratai

In another development, Buratai has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his fight against insecurity.

Buratai said talks spreading around that the president does not care is just an attempt to discredit his efforts.

He however noted that the government can salvage insecurity in the country if necessary reforms are undertaken.

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, encourages him to join forces with Amaechi

Meanwhile, the ex-army chief, Tukur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who emerged as the flagbearer of the ruling APC on Wednesday, June 8.

Buratai during a program urged the APC presidential flag bearer to work together with Amaechi to ensure victory in the forthcoming general election.

However, at the presidential primary concluded in Abuja Wednesday, Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes, defeated his closest opponent Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.

