Watch Video of Atiku Abubakar Playing Football in the Night As He Shows Fitness Level, Kicking Skills

To show the fitness level of presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, one his aides, Dino Melaye has posted a video of the former vice president kicking football.

Recall that some people had alleged that the PDP candidate had travelled out for medical check up.

Following the video, many Nigerians on social media hailed the candidate while others claim they are not impressed.

Okchris Nwokoye in his reaction wrote:

"Watch where Peter Obi played football, it was last year, before the nomination, Atiku after watching the video, decided to play his own in the night, all fakes and mechanical."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Chima Justin

"That's the sign of bad governance, what you people have in mind. Darkness will never be our possession again in Nigeria. We need to play our football with light. P O G is the man next to our hearts, our Moses that will take us to the promise land. You can continue with your darkness sir. I come in peace."

Yahya Babidi Hassan

"This is the right man for the job. Capacity, determination, strength and love for the nation in full. The man we are waiting for, Atiku."

Isaac Ikpa

"Even OBJ play better. This won't work."

Johnbosco Umanah

"Politicians no dey shame. I've just confirmed that! This is ridiculous!"

Maurice Archibong

"So because he can kick football he should become President of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng