Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP has received new members of the ruling APC into its fold in Kebbi state

The state chapter of the ruling party has lost five members of the National Assembly and three members of the state Assembly the PDP

Among the defectors are the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and the former Governor of the State, Senator Adamu Aliero

The Kebbi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has experienced a big shake-up a few days after the ruling party's presidential primaries.

This is as the party lost five members of the National Assembly and three members of the state assembly to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Trust reports.

The mass defection to the PDP began after the primary election of APC as most of the decampees were disenchanted with the manner in which the party conducted its primary elections.

The aggrieved members of the ruling party are no longer pleased with the leadership style of the party. Photo credit: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

APC lawmakers that defected to the PDP in Kebbi

Senator Adamu Aliero of Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Senate leader, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi of Kebbi North Senatorial District as well as member of House of Representatives, representing Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, were the first set to announce their defection from APC to PDP.

Mohammed Umar Jega and Abdullahi Zumbo, members representing Aliero/Jega/Gwandu and Dandi/Arewa federal Constituencies followed suit by dumping the party for PDP.

Others that joined the PDP in Kebbi

In a related development, members of the state assembly, Habibu Labbo, Ismaila Bui and Mohammed Buhari Aliero, representing Gwandu, Arewa and Aliero constituencies, also abandoned APC for PDP.

The Organizing Secretary of PDP in the state, Usaini Raha, confirmed the defection of the lawmakers to PDP.

On the rumoured defection of a former governor of the state, Sa’idu Usman Dakingari, to PDP, Raha said a letter to that effect was yet to reach his party’s secretariat.

Prominent senator dumps APC, defects to PDP amid ruling party's presidential primaries

The Senate leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi has defected from the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state.

It was reported that the senator's media aide, Muhammad Jamil Gulma, confirmed the defection.

He said:

“Senate Leader Dr Yahaya Abdullahi will on Wednesday by 9 am leave Abuja for Kebbi and proceed to Kamba local government to formally declare for PDP and to possibly indicate his interest to contest his present seat.”

2023: Setback for APC as powerful former governor exits party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC suffered another huge loss after the former governor of Kebbi state, Senator Adamu Aliero announced his exit from the party.

Senator Aliero also announced his immediate withdrawal from the senatorial contest under the flagship of the APC.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Aliero announced his exit from the APC via an open letter addressed to the chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

