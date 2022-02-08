Governor Aminu Tambuwal recently commenced his consultations within the PDP for the 2023 presidential election

The Sokoto state governor had deliberations in neighbouring Kebbi where he was received by the senior members of the party in the state

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is widely regarded as a solid presidential aspirant in the PDP

Birnin Kebbi - The Kebbi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has endorsed the presidential ambition of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Tambuwal was in the state on Tuesday, February 8 in continuation of his nationwide 2023 presidential consultation.

Governor Tambuwal and his delegation at the PDP secretariat in Birni Kebbi. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

He led a powerful delegation including former governor of Sokoto state Attahairu Bafarawa, former deputy governor of Sokoto state, and ex minister for water resources Muntari Shagari among others to Kebbi where they were received by the entire PDP exco in the state.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Governor Tambuwal said he is in Kebbi to consult with the leaders in the state for his presidential aspiration.

He added that with the level of reception he received by the entire Kebbi PDP exco, he is convinced that PDP is back in the state.

He said with a united house, PDP will reclaim Kebbi and Nigeria again in 2023.

His words:

“APC has failed Nigeria. International organisations have rated Nigeria as the world poverty capital and it's time to change the narrative.

“PDP has ruled Nigeria before and now APC has ruled and you all have seen the negative difference. The mantra they campaigned on has failed. So it's time for us to change the fortunes of this country. I urge you all to remain united and committed.”

He thanked the state exco for the success recorded during the just concluded local government elections in the state noting that it's a sign that the party is ready to reclaim the state.

Tambuwal was received by the entire Kebbi PDP state exco led by the party chairman, Alhaji Usman Bello Suru as well as former minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, General Ishaya Bamayi, and General Bello Siyaki.

In his remarks, the state PDP chairman, Usman Bello Suru, said the Kebbi state PDP is fully in support of Governor Tambuwal's ambition.

To demonstrate this, he asked all delegates, Kebbi state PDP local government chairmen, and state exco to identify themselves.

2023: Zamfara state PDP endorses Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Recall that the Zamfara state chapter of PDP endorsed the presidential ambition of Tambuwal on Monday, February 7.

Governor Tambuwal commenced his consultations in the state with leaders of PDP across the 36 states of the federation in a bid to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Tambuwal was received by the PDP state exco in the northwest state led by Col. Bala Mande (rtd.)

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP, as major stakeholders reject former VP

Meanwhile, a recent report by a national newspaper indicates that big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, are opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, 75, is seeking the PDP ticket for the 2023 presidential poll after running as the candidate of the party in 2019.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders are reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who becomes the standard-bearer of the party.

