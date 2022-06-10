All the political parties in Nigeria have conducted their presidential primary elections. June 9, 2022, was the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for completion of primaries and submission of presidential candidates.

This is the list of all presidential candidates so far in the country after completion of presidential primaries:

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)

Omoyele Sowore (AAC)

Peter Obi (LP)

Prince Adewole Adebayo (SDP)

Kola Abiola (PRP)

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC)

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Source: Legit.ng