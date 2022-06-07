The governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, has explained why his Kogi counterpart, Yahaya Bello, excused himself from a meeting with northern APC governors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Governor El-Rufai disclosed that Bello actually decided not to be a part of the closed-door talk with the president because he does not share the view of power shift to the south, The Cable reports.

He noted that only Governor Bello is on another page among the 14 APC northern governors who met with Buhari on Monday.

El-Rufai said:

“The governor of Kogi state chose to excuse himself from meeting with Mr. President because he believes that he does not agree with our position.

“There are 14 APC governors out of the 19 northern states. Thirteen of us are on one page on this subject and we all came to see the president. But the governor of Kogi state excused himself, and it is within his democratic rights to excuse himself.”

However, as gathered by Vanguard, El-Rufai said Bello was part of the meeting attended by northern governors which was held before the talk with Buhari.

