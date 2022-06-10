Dr. Nuruddeen Muhammad has clinched the senatorial ticket of the opposition PDP for the Jigawa northeast zone

The former minister of state for foreign affairs and minister of information served under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration

Muhammad who was a deputy gubernatorial candidate for the PDP in the 2015 general elections, assured the people of good representation and legislation

A former minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Dr Nuruddeen Muhammad, has emerged as the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Jigawa North-East zone, Daily Trust reports.

Muhammad served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former Supervising Minister at the Federal Ministry of Information was returned unopposed at a special primary election held on Thursday in Hadeja, Hadeja Local Government of Jigawa state.

Dr Nuruddeen Muhammad emerged PDP senatorial ticket in Jigawa state. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Nuruddeen Muhammad

Source: Facebook

Dr Nuruddeen Muhammad's speech

In his acceptance speech, the candidate thanked all the party delegates for the honour and urged the electorates to vote with the problems facing the constituency in mind.

He enumerated the problems as perennial floods, desertification, dredging of river Hadeja, and high prevalence of kidney diseases among others

Muhammad was a deputy gubernatorial candidate for the PDP in the 2015 general elections.

