Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has called on Nigerian electoral body INEC to organized a debate for presidential aspirants ahead of 2023 elections

Timi Dakolo urged the electoral body to disqualify any of the presidential aspirant that failed to show up for the debate

The singer said Nigerians were tired of assuming the aspirants know what to do as the debate would serve as an avenue to hear from them

With the stage now set for the 2023 general elections, popular singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo, has appealed to the country’s electoral body the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise a compulsory debate for all presidential candidates.

Dakolo who made headlines after he called out the All Progressives Congress (APC) organizing committee for using his song, without his permission, urge INEC to disqualify any of the aspirants who fails to attend the presidential debate.

We must insist on presidential debate: Timi Dakolo Credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

The singer said he looks forward to hearing the candidates speak about their plans for the country, rather than assuming they know what to do.

He said

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I can’t wait for the president debate. This time we must insist on the presidential debate. Dear @inecnigeria, we insist. If you don’t show up, you should be disqualified. We can no longer assume you will know what to do . Come and tell us.”

see the post below:

Internet users react

ucee90:

"Debate? Do they end up implementing?."

addiemum:

"Debate or no debate. Peter Obi is my choice , enough of having sick & half dead humans ruling our country. It’s it forbidden for Nigeria to have a smart young leader? Now the stage is set: the contest is between , Hausa, Yoruba & Igbo. Nigerians (Ibos in particular) get this one now! Vote & defend it."

kinkinlash:

"Anybody can say anything during debate, mk Dem swear juju dat one na sure pass."

Timi Dakolo speaks after being called out for singing at Atiku's rally

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, became the topic of discussion on social media after he was called out for singing at presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar’s political rally.

Several videos from the rally made the rounds as Dakolo sang one of his popular tracks, The Unity Song, and it caused quite a buzz online.

Numerous Nigerians reacted to the clip in different ways with some people supporting the singer and majority bashing him.

Source: Legit.ng