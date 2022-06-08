After emerging as the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu writes Bola Tinubu over landslide victory

The national chairman of the ruling party in a statement described Tinubu's emergence as a sterling victory

Meanwhile, Over 2,000 delegates had voted at the APC special convention, held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other aspirants

On Wednesday, June 8, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, said the ‘overwhelming’ votes received by the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, showed that the APC had a nationalistic disposition.

Adamu’s made this disclosure through a statement issued by his media aide, Muhammed Lawal, in Abuja, The Punch reports.

Adamu noted that stating that he hopes the victorious collaborative efforts between the party and Tinubu’s campaign team will extend further to the general elections, Daily Trust report added.

APC chairman Adamu congratulates Tinubu. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

“I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the just concluded Special National Convention to emerge as the presidential candidate of our great party.

“Your victory has vindicated our party’s nationalistic outlook and patriotic posture as the party of choice for every Nigerian. I am pleased that the party spoke with one voice when the delegates voted overwhelmingly to nominate you as our presidential candidate.

“It is my sincere hope and prayer that our collaborative efforts between the party’s National Secretariat and your presidential campaign team will proceed with the shared expectations of victory at the 2023 general election, by the grace of God.”

