Otunba Bisi Kolawole on Thursday, June 2 met with the PDP New Generation Youth Campaign Council

The group was led by the chairman of the campaign council, Mr. Tunde Oke, and his secretary Mr. Ilori Modebola

Speaking at the meeting, the PDP governorship candidate said security will be his main priority if elected

Ado Ekiti - The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election, Otunba Bisi Kolawole on Thursday, June 2 met with the PDP New Generation Youth Campaign Council set up for the purpose of the election.

The group was led by the chairman of the campaign council, Mr. Tunde Oke, and his secretary Mr. Ilori Modebola, who described the visit to Otunba Kolawole as a confirmatory visit and to deliberate over the campaign process in the state.

Members of the PDP New Generation Youth campaign council and Bisi Kolawole after the meeting. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

Source: Twitter

Speaking during the meeting, Otunba Kolawole expressed heartwarming encomium to the PDP New Generation group in Ekiti.

He made it known that PDP New Generation has been doing the party proud since its emergence in the state, adding that their activities would not go unrewarded.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On the plan he has for the youth in Ekiti if elected in the forthcoming election, Kolawole said he has a programme designed to foster youth inclusiveness in government policies and decisions, job creation, unlimited employment opportunities, scholarship grants among others.

Kolawole, who presented his six-point agenda to the campaign committee, emphasized the security of lives and properties as important to the economic growth of the state, saying:

“It is only in a secured environment that economic activities can thrive and the situation in the state is such that people are even afraid to go to farm now for a few armed bandits.

“I commend this group for the outstanding job they have started since the start of this campaign for the elections and assure you of my cooperation for you to have a smooth campaign.”

Oke thanked the Otunba Kolawole for the love he has shown to the organisation and assured the candidate of their readiness to work hard and get PDP back to Government House, Ado Ekiti.

His words:

“I’m urging the people of Ekiti, most especially the youth, to rally around the PDP gubernatorial candidate and ensure his victory in the forthcoming election.”

Ekiti election: PDP New Generation unveils 80-man youth campaign council

Recall that the PDP New Generation unveiled an 80-man youth campaign council ahead of the Ekiti guber election.

Apart from Oke who is the chairman and Modebola who is the secretary, Bello Muyideen Kolawale acts as the vice chairman of the group.

The PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organisation established to promote, maintain and preserve the ideology of the opposition party.

Fuel scarcity: PDP New Generation berates Buhari-led govt

Meanwhile, the PDP New Generation has lamented over the inability of the Buhari-led administration to address the reoccurring fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

The group stated that the reoccurring fuel scarcity in the FCT is synonymous with the general failure of the APC-led government since it took over power in 2015.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by its convener and director-general, Audu Mahmood, the group wondered why Nigerians have been subjected to reoccurring fuel scarcity in the space of five months under the Buhari administration.

Source: Legit.ng