In a shocking move, the official Twitter handle of the NNPC on Wednesday tweeted in a response to a post that APC presidential candidate Tinubu will pick a Muslim VP

The tweet has, however, been deleted, suggesting that the admin of the page forgot to switch handles before posting a personal tweet

Shortly after, the NNPC issued a disclaimer, stating that the Twitter account was compromised but noted that the breach has been addressed

The official Twitter handle of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on Wednesday, June 8, posted a message on who Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will pick as his running mate.

Recall that Tinubu won the ruling party's presidential ticket after polling 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other presidential aspirants on Wednesday.

"Compromised" NNPC Twitter handle posted a message on the proposed running mate for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Shortly after he was declared winner, a Twitter user, @Ssaasquatch, posted on how difficult it may be for Tinubu to select a vice-presidential candidate.

Responding to the Twitter user, the NNPC official handle posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He will run with a Muslim VP.”

"Compromised" NNPC Twitter handle claims Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will pick a Muslim running mate. Source: TheCable

Source: UGC

The tweet, which seems to have been made in error, already had more than 90 retweets, according to TheCable.

The post has, however, been deleted, suggesting that the handler of the Twitter page might have forgotten to switch handles.

Our Twitter account was compromised, NNPC reacts

Shortly after the incident, the NNPC posted a disclaimer via the same Twitter account, saying it was "compromised".

“The general public is hereby informed that #NNPCLimited‘s Twitter handle (@NNPCgroup) was compromised and used to send an inappropriate message on 8th June 2022 at 6:35pm. The breach has been addressed, and the Twitter handle successfully recovered.

“#NNPCLimited wishes to reassure the general public that it remains committed to doing business in the most ethical manner at all times.”

Why Muslim-Muslim ticket doesn’t matter with Tinubu as APC presidential candidate - Jibrin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said a Muslim-Muslim ticket does not matter with Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC.

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, said Nigerians are more interested in the quality of persons to occupy public offices.

The former lawmaker who has now left the APC stated this during a current affairs programme, on Monday, January 3 in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng