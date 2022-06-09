Ahead of the general elections in 2023, political parties have begun to declare their presidential candidates

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) recently declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flag bearer of the party

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, June 8 declared Prince Adewole Adebayo as the flag bearer of the party

FCT, Abuja - Media mogul and legal practitioner, Prince Adewole Adebayo has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to Sahara Reporters, Prince Adewole was declared the SDP presidential candidate on Wednesday, June 8 at the party's national convention in Abuja.

Prince Adewole Adebayo says the SDP is ready to go strength for strength with the APC and PDP. Photo: Prince Adewole Adebayo

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, Prince Adewole won the ballot after polling 1,526 votes to outpointing the sole contestant, Ms. Khadija Lamidi, who had 83 votes.

The convention returning officer, Umar Ardo, announced that a total of 1,653 votes were cast while valid votes were 1,609 with 44 invalid votes.

SDP ready to match APC, PDP's strength

Prince Adewole during his speech revealed that the SDP is ready to go toe-to-toe with the two apex political parties (APC and PDP).

He noted that his emergence marks the beginning of a new era for a citizen-focused government.

He said:

“We will campaign to every household, every polling unit, every ward, every local government, every state, every zone and the entire country.

“We will come out and show to Nigerians that food, water, electricity, housing, education and medical care are not prayer points.”

2023: Atiku reportedly offers running mate slot to PDP governor

In another development, reports says that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has offered the position of the running mate to Governor Nyesom Wike.

The was said that if not for the opposition of some PDP governors who are now being urged and advised to accept Wike, Atiku would have since announced him for the position.

It was gathered that as at Wednesday, June 8, top-gear efforts to bring about Wike's emergence were been spearheaded by some PDP governors like Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Check out Bola Tinubu's seven-point agenda for Nigeria in 2023

Following his recent victory at the just concluded All Progressives Congress presidential primary, here is a list of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's seven-point agenda. Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes, defeated 13 others in the race.

His closest opponent was the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.

His ambition received opposition from some of his erstwhile associates including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who polled 235 votes.

Source: Legit.ng