The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has declared that the opposition PDP is about to be buried

Going further, the newly elected presidential candidate of the ruling party gave a new name to the PDP

Bola Tinubu while delivering his acceptance speech labeled the PDP as the Poverty Development Party

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced the the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Part (PDP) to step aside and be ready to be buried come 2023.

Tinubu disclosed this while delivering his message, minutes after he was declared winner of the just concluded 2022 APC convention/ primaries.

Bola Tinubu, has declared that the opposition PDP is about to be buried.



He said:

"We will roar! We will do it. The Poverty Development Party, PDP, should step aside, be ready to be buried and leave our country for us to rebuild for our children.”

“We will eliminate them, they depleted our resources for sixteen years. They are agents of poverty, terror, violence and lies. They are retrogressive. They left us with hunger. PDP don’t know arithmetic , join me to defeat them come 2023."

Meanwhile, former Lagos state governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defeated all other contestants, most especially his former political son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to emerge the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a keenly contested primary held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

Recall that in 2017, Yemi Osinbajo said he had never met Bola Tinubu, when he was appointed as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State during Tinubu’s administration.

Also, in 2015, Tinubu recommended Osinbajo to then APC presidential aspirant, Muhammadu Buhari to be his running mate. However, having concluded the exercise, Tinubu has emerged victorious and Legit.ng in this report lists names of people who supported the VP against his former principal.

Meanwhile, national Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has now emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the party going into the 2023 general election stands tall among others in Nigeria.

He is regarded as a patriotic elder statesman and Pan-Africanist who remains a great inspiration to African youths.

Here facts you need to know about the ruling party presidential aspirant.

