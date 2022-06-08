Following the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has convened a meeting with PDP governors in Abuja

The meeting is said to be focused on the choice of the PDP presidential candidate's running mate, among others

Both former VP Atiku and former Lagos state governor Tinubu, who used to be political allies, will be slugging it out at the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, is reportedly holding a crucial meeting with governors of the party in Abuja.

The meeting, according to Daily Trust, commenced a few minutes after the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with PDP governors in Abuja. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that the choice of the running mate to Atiku Abubakar will top the agenda of the meeting.

It was gathered that other issues might also have to do with the constitution of the presidential campaign council, the emergence of Tinubu, and strategies toward defeating the APC in 2023.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Bayelsa governor, Douyi Diri, Bauchi governor, Bala Muhammed, Rivers governor Nyesom Wike, and Samuel Ortom, Benue state governor.

Others are Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal and his Oyo state counterpart Seyi Makinde.

Why PDP governors met Atiku, Tambuwual reveals

Meanwhile, Vanguard reported that the meeting was earlier designed to be a “thank you” meeting between the PDP candidate and the governors but became a consultation and strategy meeting when Tinubu’s victory became apparent.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting ended, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwual said:

“On behalf of my colleagues the governors, let me commend the leadership of the party and members of our party for a very successful national convention.

“The national chairman along with the candidate came to thank the governors for their roles at the convention.

“We talked about cooperation and collaboration in prosecuting a very successful electioneering campaign that will result into victories for the PDP at various elections from the state house of assembly, national election, governorship and the presidential election come February, 2023.

“It is more of a consultative meeting on matters concerning the way forward."

Asked whether the issue of a running mate for the PDP Presidential candidate was discussed, Tambuwual said:

“It is part of the consultation, its ongoing and governors are also being consulted on that.“

Tinubu's victory: Atiku sends message to APC presidential candidate

Earlier, Atiku in a tweet on Wednesday, June 8, congratulated Tinubu, noting that his emergence despite the tough contest proves his tenacity.

The former vice president wrote:

"Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party's presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity."

2023: Atiku considers Ihedioha as running mate, former Imo governor rejects it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Atiku considered choosing Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, as his running mate.

Ihedioha, 57, is a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and an ally of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

Sources close to the former governor said he rejected the offer and stated that he still has his eyes on returning as Imo governor.

Source: Legit.ng