Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with the party's Board of Trustees

The meeting was said to be centered on the selection of running mate and other crucial issues regarding the election

Among others, former vice president Namadi Sambo and former governor of Jigawa state, Dr Sule Lamido, were present at the meeting

FCT, Abuja - The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, June 9, met former vice-president and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, behind closed doors.

The meeting which was held in Abuja was led by the BOT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, The Punch reported.

Former VP Atiku and PDP presidential candidate in search of running mate ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The BOT and the party’s standard-bearer had in the aftermath of the presidential primary held in May scheduled a meeting to discuss the subject of who will be the running mate to Abubakar.

A source cited by the newspaper said the meeting between Atiku and members of the BOT was an interactive session surrounding the 2023 elections, challenges Nigeria faces, as well as the unity of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting may also not be unconnected to the subject of selecting a running mate for the former vice president.

Those in attendance were former vice president Namadi Sambo, former governor of Jigawa state, Dr Sule Lamido, former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, Prof. Jerry Gana and a host of others.

2023: Atiku reportedly offers running mate slot to PDP governor

Meanwhile, another report claims Atiku has offered the position of the running mate to Governor Nyesom Wike who was the first runner up in the presidential primary.

The report stated that if not for the opposition of some PDP governors who are now being urged and advised to accept Wike, Atiku would have since announced him for the position.

It was gathered that as at Wednesday, June 8, top-gear efforts to bring about Wike's emergence were being spearheaded by some PDP governors like Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Source: Legit.ng