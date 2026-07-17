BUA Group says its ongoing investments in flour, sugar and oil milling will help reduce food prices and improve food security in Nigeria

Chairman said the expansion projects, expected to be completed next year, will make BUA Foods the largest food company in Nigeria

Abdul Samad Rabiu also reaffirmed the company's commitment to creating jobs and supporting Nigeria's economy through continued investments

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has said the company's ongoing investments across Nigeria's food value chain are designed to increase production, reduce food prices and improve national food security.

Rabiu made the disclosure on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

BUA Promises Cheaper Food, Set to Become Nigeria's Biggest Food Company

Source: UGC

He expressed confidence that the projects, scheduled for completion in 2027, would transform BUA Foods into Nigeria's largest food company while helping to moderate the cost of essential food items through expanded production capacity.

According to him, the visit to the President was a courtesy call to acknowledge the Federal Government's efforts to create a more business-friendly environment and to reaffirm BUA Group's commitment to investing in Nigeria.

He explained that the company is significantly expanding its operations across key areas of the food industry, including flour milling, sugar refining and local sugar production under its backward integration programme.

Rabiu further disclosed that BUA is constructing an oil milling plant in Port Harcourt, in addition to developing a feed mill and a noodles production facility to strengthen its presence across the food manufacturing sector.

Increased capacity expected to ease food prices

The billionaire industrialist said the expanded facilities would substantially increase the company's production capacity, enabling it to play a greater role in stabilising food prices across the country.

He noted that larger-scale production would improve efficiency and supply, which could ultimately benefit consumers through more affordable food products.

"Once we complete all these expansion projects next year, BUA Foods is going to be the largest foods business in Nigeria and with that, hopefully, we'll be able to bring down the price because at the end of the day, if you are the biggest and you have this huge capacity you'll be able to help support prices to come down," Rabiu said.

He added that boosting local production remains one of the most sustainable solutions to rising food costs and aligns with the Federal Government's drive to strengthen food security.

BUA reaffirms commitment to jobs and economic growth

Rabiu described his discussion with President Tinubu as cordial and productive, saying it also gave him an opportunity to appreciate the administration's continued support for businesses operating in Nigeria.

BUA Promises Cheaper Food, Set to Become Nigeria's Biggest Food Company

Source: UGC

He reiterated BUA Group's commitment to expanding investments, creating employment opportunities and contributing to economic development across its various business operations.

According to him, the company will continue to support Nigeria's economic growth through sustained investments in manufacturing and other critical sectors, while strengthening local production and enhancing the country's industrial capacity.

Source: Legit.ng