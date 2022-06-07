BREAKING: Another Prominent Presidential Aspirant Steps Down for Tinubu
A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state.
Source: Legit.ng
