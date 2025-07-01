Nollywood filmmaker Ugezi Ugezi slammed Omokri, saying he won’t recover from the ruins of his dirty job

The actor stated that the truth was being buried for political gain, warning that history won’t be kind

Nollywood filmmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has fired a scathing attack at former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

He accused him of taking on the most “dangerous and self-destructive” political job in Nigeria’s history, all to discredit Labour Party presidential hopeful Peter Obi.

The filmmaker’s reaction came after Reno’s latest dig at Obi, in which he claimed the former Anambra State governor was only a passenger in the 2019 presidential race and was merely picked to be Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

Not one to stay silent, Ugezu took to his Instagram page to express deep disappointment in Omokri, saying the ex-aide had knowingly plunged himself into a job that would ruin him, spiritually and politically.

In his post, Ugezu wrote:

"Accepting the job to demarket Peter Obi online is the most dangerous job ever accepted by any mortal in the history of dirty politics in Nigeria. Even the universe is against you. You will not recover from the self-induced ruins. Woe who knoweth the truth but refuseth to voice it."

Netizens fear for Peter Obi

The post has since triggered heated reactions online, with fans of both public figures engaging in digital combat.

@ChiomaSpeaks:

" Ugezu just finished Reno spiritually “Even the universe is against you”? Na real wah"

@iamTundeReal:

"Say what you like, Obi is still not Nigeria’s solution. Reno is only speaking the truth. #FactsOnly"

@EzeMoneyTalks:

"Ugezu really said what needed to be said. Reno is turning himself into a political clown for likes."

@QueenTashaXO:

"Lmao Ugezu don turn prophet now? Reno has every right to call out any politician, Obi included"

@ThatAbujaGuy:

"When Nollywood actors begin to lecture former aides, you know this country don cast."

@ObidientGyal_23:

"Peter Obi no send una. Reno can bark all day, 2027 is coming and we’ll vote our conscience again."

@RenoFanBaseNG:

"So now telling the truth is “demarketing”? Y’all are too emotional about Obi. Ugezu dey overreact"

@KelvinOpara:

"Ugezu said “woe unto who knows the truth but keeps quiet.” That’s deep. Obi is not perfect, but he’s better."

@sister_juliet:

"This election go scatter friendships o. Reno vs Ugezu today, tomorrow who next?"

@CryptoJide:

"Reno is trending every day for dragging Obi. Is that his new job now?"

@Ada_TheRealest:

"Whether you like Obi or not, dragging him daily won’t change how millions feel about him. Sorry Reno"

Reno Omokri has been critical of Peter Obi in recent times. Photos: @peterobigregory/@renoomokri/IG.

Reno Omokri praises Nuhu Ribadu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri has showered praise and encomium on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Omokri described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's NSA, Ribadu, as the most honest man in Nigeria.

He stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The comment generated reactions from social media users

