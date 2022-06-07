Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo's failure to clinch the APC ticket has not dampened the spirit of his supporters and associates

The vice president has been hailed for his courage to challenge the status quo and put himself forward to contest the APC presidential ticket

One of his trusted associates, Senator Babafemi Ojudu said the vice president remains his hero for life despite the loss

FCT, Abuja - Although Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo lost the All Progressives Congress (APC), his supporters, allies, and associates have been declaring total loyalty to him despite the loss.

One of such associates is Senator Babafemi Ojudu from Ekiti state, who has been at the forefront of the vice president's campaign.

Associates of Osinbajo have been expressing their unalloyed loyalty to the vice president since his loss at the APC presidential primary. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Ojudu, a veteran journalist, hailed the vice president and called him a hero for his courage to contest for the APC presidential ticket.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo, you remain my hero for life. Congratulations to everyone who has been part of this movement. God bless you all and may we not trade our nation away as some did since yesterday.”

Osinbajo ally sticks to VP despite loss, says God rules in the affairs of men

On his part, Richard Akinnola, another staunch associate of Osinbajo wrote on Facebook:

“Congratulations, Asiwaju Tinubu, the presumed winner of the primaries. In any contest, there must be a winner.

“However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. I have no iota of regret over my support for him. It was a privilege to play a pivotal role for him during the process. I would gladly do it over and over again. It’s a matter of conviction.

“And for all our supporters and other volunteers who worked assiduously, day and night on the PYO project, God bless you all. I’m so proud of all of you. As l often say, God rules in the affairs of men and He has a purpose for what just happened.

“Understandably, many of you are dispirited and downcast but do not let your heart be troubled. There must be a reason God allowed this. It may not be manifest to us now but later as He is all knowing.”

EFCC will come after some aspirants after primary, says Tunde Bakare

On his part, Pastor Tunde Bakare, an APC presidential aspirant, has predicted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will go after some of the aspirants that contested in the ongoing APC presidential primary which commenced on Tuesday, June 7.

The founder of the Citadel Global Community Church made the prediction while canvassing for votes from the delegates.

The fiery cleric who was visibly upset lamented over the monetisation of the process.

APC Primary: Details emerge on why Emeka Nwajiuba shunned exercise

Recall that Chinedu Nwajiuba, younger brother of former minister of state for education and APC presidential aspirant, Emeka Nwajiuba explained why his elder brother was absent at the ongoing primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The younger Nwajiuba said his brother did not attend the event because he was betrayed by the leadership of the ruling party.

He disclosed this in a statement issued last night, Tuesday, June 8, and seen by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng