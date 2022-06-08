Former Lagos state governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defeated all other contestants, most especially his former political son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to emerge the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a keenly contested primary held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

Recall that in 2017, Yemi Osinbajo said he had never met Bola Tinubu, when he was appointed as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State during Tinubu’s administration.

Also, in 2015, Tinubu recommended Osinbajo to then Apc presidential aspirant, Muhammadu Buhari to be his running mate.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defeated all other contestants, most especially his former political son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Photo: Sola Ade

Source: Twitter

Some people had claimed that Osinbajo should not have contested against his benefactor, but some loyalist and supporters of the vice president disagree with them.

However, having concluded the exercise, Tinubu has emerged victorious and Legit.ng in this report lists names of people who supported the VP against his former principal.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Richard Akinnola Former Oun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola Prof. Sola Adeyeye Babafemi Ojudu Laolu Akande Former Lagos state commissioner for home affairs, Abdul-Latest Abdul-Hakeem, popularly known as Hon. Yeepe.

Meanwhile, Akinnola a staunch supporter and friend of the vice president who has been vocal in his unflinching support of the VP on social media had accepted defeat while the counting was ongoing.

He eaqually urged supporters and support staff to accept the outcome of the primary and move on.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

Congratulations, Asiwaju Tinubu, the presumed winner of the primaries. In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. I have no iota of regret over my support for him. It was a privilege to play a pivotal role for him during the process. I would gladly do it over and over again. It’s a matter of conviction. And for all our supporters and other volunteers who worked assiduously, day and night on the PYO project, God bless you all. I’m so proud of all of you. As l often say, God rules in the affairs of men and He has a purpose for what just happened.

Understandably, many of you are dispirited and downcast but do not let your heart be troubled. There must be a reason God allowed this. It may not be manifest to us now but later as He is all knowing. I’m unfazed, unbowed and VERY PROUD of PYO. Our supporters, abeg, make una shake it off. No be say person dieLife goes on. No yawa.

10 facts you probably didn’t know about Tinubu, APC 2023 presidential aspirant

Meanwhile, national Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has now emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the party going into the 2023 general election stands tall among others in Nigeria.

He is regarded as a patriotic elder statesman and Pan-Africanist who remains a great inspiration to African youths.

Here facts you need to know about the presidential aspirant.

Source: Legit.ng