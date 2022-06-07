Northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been warned against challenging the authority of the party and its national chairman

The warning against the 11 governors from the northern region of the country was made by a former minister Femi Fani-Kayode

According to the ex-minister, such a challenge would not be tolerated from any member of the APC ahead of the ruling party's presidential primary

Femi Fani-Kayode has warned that the disrespect by the northern governor against the stance of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress is not acceptable

One of Nigeria's former ministers of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Tuesday, June 7, said that northern governors within the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not in the right position to decide who would become the party's 2023 presidential aspirant.

Fani-Kayode has cautioned northern governors against challenging the supremacy of the APC's leadership. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

In a tweet made using his personal Twitter account, the former minister noted that the APC national chairman, the members of the National Working Committee of the party and delegates are to determine who becomes the party's presidential flag bearer.

Fani-Kayode's reaction is a sequel to the demand by 11 northern governors that the candidacy of the party's flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election is zoned to the southern part f the country.

This demand by the governors goes against the move by APC's national chairman Abdullahi Adamu who declared the Senate president Ahmad Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate of the party.

Continuing, Fani-Kayode in his tweet warned that a challenge to the authority of the chairman and the supremacy of the party is unacceptable.

His words:

"It is NOT for the Northern Governors to singlehandedly ZONE or DETERMINE the Presidential candidate of our party. It is for the President, the Nat. Chairman, the NWC & the delegates to decide.

"A challenge to the authority of the Chairman & supremacy of the party is unacceptable."

