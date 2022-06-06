As the APC continues with its moves to elect a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election, the Governor David Umahi has eulogised the Senate president

The governor described Ahmad Lawan as an intelligent, hardworking and diligent lawmaker qualified enough to become Nigeria's president

According to Umahi, he will pray for the Senate president to get the ticket for the APC 2023 presidential candidate

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi on Saturday, June 4, reaffirmed his support for the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan's 2023 presidential election.

The Guardian reports that Umahi's reassurance was contained in a statement signed by the media aide of the senate president, Danladi Bako.

Umahi described the Senate President as an intelligent and hardworking Nigerian. Photo: David Umahi, Dr Ahmad Lawan

Source: Twitter

Bako in the statement said the governor drummed support for Lawan at his Abuja residence when he hosted the Senate president.

He added that Umahi while stating that he is committed to the emergence of the Lawan as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate extolled the virtues of humility, teamwork and intelligence showcased by the Senate president.

His words:

“I pray you to get the ticket if I don't get it, because, you are eminently qualified to be President of Nigeria."

Also speaking, the Senate president confirmed that he visited the governor to seek his support and cooperation towards their intention to secure the APC presidential ticket.

Lawan said:

“Indeed, Gov. Umahi worked assiduously for me to emerge as Senate President in 2019, despite being in the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party."

