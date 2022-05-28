Some top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been accused of ganging up against the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike as the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

A support group within the party, the PDP Frontliners' alleged that these leaders are working round the clock to ensure that Wike does not emerge as the opposition's flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Some top politicians are said to have ganged up against Governor Wike a night before the PDP primary. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Twitter

A statement signed by the president of the PDPF, Hussien Mohammed, its secretary, and publicity, Moses Abidemi and Dan Okafor said that party loyalists from both the north and south worked together to counter such gang up against the governor.

The group also alleged an unusual coup plot with an aggressive smear campaign seeking to undermine Wike’s support base among northern delegates.

Stating that this plan almost came into fruition, the statement which was seen by Legit.ng added that all those who accused the north of hegemonic moves and selfish interest in power should now learn from northern PDP members’ stout defiance of such suggestions.

The statement also averred that various groups having projected that Governor Wike could clinch the PDP's 2023 presidential ticket have created several enemies for the governor.

It read:

“In fact, an aspirant’s determined plot to exploit ethnic and religious sentiments failed woefully by around 3 am on Saturday and the entire party must acknowledge and respect the role of people like Governor Bala Mohammed who rose against an agenda to make all other northern aspirants pull out in the interest of one person who has only been pursuing his personal ambition rather than Arewa or Nigeria’s interests for years.

“A faceless Democracy and Integrity Forum were being sponsored by the aspirant’s camp because they perceive Governor Wike as the only threat against them and they had audaciously run special anti-Wike propaganda advertisements, including one on page 19 of a national newspaper on Wednesday, 25th May."

The group also said that many Nigerians have erroneously misjudged the north and its intentions over the years while the needs and interests of ordinary citizens are largely for improved welfare, curbing of insecurity, and increased development among many other challenges which Wike stands to correct.

Source: Legit.ng