In a statement released by Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a timely message to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who will decide the party's presidential candidate.

President Buhari in the statement pointed the delegates to the fact that the result of the primary will prove to Nigerians and the world at large the quality of APC's democratic principles.

Based on this, the president urged the delegates to conduct themselves decently and in order during the primary.

However, the Nigerian leader did not forget to salute the courage of the delegates for coming from "far and near" and described them as the real pillars of the ruling party.

He advised the delegates to vote wisely and ensure they choose an individual who is capable of taking the party to victory in 2023.

The full statement is contained in a Facebook post shared by Joe Igbokwe.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng