Ace broadcaster Frank Edoho had taken to Twitter in amazement to respond to a video where he was doing stand-up comedy years ago during an AY Live show

However, in response to the post, another Twitter user called the TV personality a failed comedian

Edoho slammed the troll, telling him it was his choice to be a broadcaster ahead of being a stand-up comic

Frank Edoho, the host of the popular TV show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, is known on Twitter as one of the kings of clap backs and he just delivered yet again with his latest dragging of a troll.

The troll wrote on Twitter:

"Safe to say you failed as a comedian?"

Frank Edoho brutally slams troll who said he failed as a comedian Photo credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

The show presenter gave the lady way more than she bargained for.

Edoho in his response to the post about his comic career clarified that it was a conscious decision to abandon comedy to be a broadcaster.

He also noted that it was a choice by the troll's parents to opt to have her as their child while knowing full well they had other options.

The media personality's post read:

"Lol. I abandoned Comedy and chose Broadcasting hence, here I am. Just like your folks abandoned fellat*o and opted for you, hence, their regret."

Nigerians react to the exchange between Edoho and troll

@Martosky011

"Even in the serious world of broadcasting we still feel your jokes."

@CFC_Eminent

"Its not a must you reply every troll on this app. Some do it for attention and you give it to them."

@Krist_o_pher

"Emotional Damage."

@mc_blaqqie

"Plz sir @frankedoho, comman train me in the art of comeback, cuz each one is always better than the last."

@AbolajiOa

"Egbon cut small violence give me."

