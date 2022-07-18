Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Awurum has shared a video online to talk to his countrymen about the upcoming general election

The funnyman stressed the need for all citizens to vote in the election as he placed a curse on people who will boycott the process

Awurum also gave shoutouts to the youths who are willing to take their country back

Veteran comic actor Charles Awurum got his fans talking when he shared a funny video about Nigeria's upcoming elections in 2023 on his Instagram page.

Charles stressed the need for every citizen to take part and vote in the elections and not be deceived by tricky politicians who deceive the people with religion and tribalism.

Charles Awurum urges all Nigerians to vote.

Source: Instagram

He made the remarks in funny pidgin English as he commended the youths on their strife to take their nation back from people who promised to take it from top to bottom.

The actor captioned the video:

"Nobi only PVC, you must to vote."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Charles Awurum's video

A number of the comic actor's followers have trooped to the comments section of the post to share different reactions to his video.

Mikedavidson821:

"Yes, we must vote. But the goal is not to vote out APC for PDP to take over, the destruction of this Country didn't start with APC, lets not forget that PDP laid the evil foundation and the APC help them to implement it, I think we should start telling people who to vote for."

Iam_samdede:

"What a handsome man…… God bless you for ur words."

Slnagoma:

"On a serious note, they are always using religion and tribalism to get their needs, God bless ur words."

Tony_wire_k:

"Dem suppose use this man picture do many stickers for WhatsApp."

Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on effects of 'Obidients' movement on APC, other parties

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are said to be rattled by the 'Obidient' movement.

This disclosure was made by a Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, who resigned his membership from the ruling APC.

According to Okonkwo, Peter Obi supporters are adhering to the principle of marketing to sell their political product to the people for a better Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng