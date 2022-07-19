The race to the Aso Rock is getting tougher and as well interesting by the day with different happenings in the polity

In a new move, the Fulani Herdsmen have urged all presidential candidates to incorporate livestock development in their policies

Meanwhile, the herders also threatened not to vote in the forthcoming elections if their demands are not met by the politicians

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has tasked Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and other political parties candidates ahead of the anticipated 2023 general elections.

The call was made by the national president of the Fulani socio-cultural group, Hon. Khalil Mohd Bello in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 19.

Fulani Herdsmen issues warning to Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi and others. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Daily Independent, Bello said that all presidential candidates across political parties must fully incorporate livestock development in their policies and programs or risk losing their bloc votes in the election.

Fulani Herdsmen further threatened the candidates

The Association observed with dismay that herders’ were also ignored when it came to policy and program formulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking further, the national president warned politicians not to underestimate the powers of the herders when it comes to voting.

Bello maintained that:

“We want our politicians to note that we have millions of herders who have their PVCs at hand and are ready to cast them to candidates of their choice, more especially the ones who they noticed care about their interest and general survival.”

2023: Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar celebrates with Peter Obi on his 61st birthday.

On Tuesday morning, July 19, Atiku celebrated the Labour Party's presidential candidate and prayed for him in a tweet shared on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

"On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA.

2023: 3 reasons why Peter Obi has an edge over Tinubu, Atiku, other candidates

As Nigerians approach the 2023 elections in a few months, all political parties have elected their presidential candidates ahead of the poll and started unofficial campaigns.

Four of the leading candidates have been more active, and it appears that one of them, Peter Obi, has the edge over the others because of his approach.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), was a two-time governor of Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng