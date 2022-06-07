An appeal court sitting in Abuja has restrained the National Assembly from effecting the decision of a Kano Federal High Court at the ongoing APC convention

APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has drafted an ex-parte order, pleading with the court to stay the execution of the high court judgment

The judgment was heard by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Monday, June 6, he adjourned the hearing of the stay of execution to June 9

FCT, ABUJA - An Appeal Court in Abuja has stopped the National Assembly from imposing statutory delegates at the ongoing convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard reports that Justice Haruna Tsammani in a ruling on Monday, June 6, also restrained the enforcement of the Federal High Court of Kano’s judgment on Friday, June 3, which granted the enforcement of amended Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Ahead of the APC national convention, Appeal Court stops NASS from effecting high court judgement. Source: APC South West

APC national chairman Adamu filed an ex-parte application

This was as a result of the ex-parte application by the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, moved by A.A Popoola and Karma Fagbemi, who pleaded with the appeal court to stay the execution of the judgment of the high court delivered by Justice A.M Liman in suit number FHC/KN/CS/137/2022 which permitted Senator Mas’ud Doguwa, Habila Sani, Bilyaminu Shinkafi, the Senate, the Speaker of House of Representatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to enforce the amendment.

The judgement

Justice Tsammani also ordered the service of processes by substituted means on the parties in the matter and adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice for stay of execution to Thursday, June 9.

APC Chairman files ex-parte order to restrain the amendment of Electoral Act

Adamu had contended that the Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act on statutory delegates’ participation in the primary, which amendment was still being delayed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent, was not in conflict with Section 223 of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 and Article 20(iv) of the APC Constitution.

The Chairman of the ruling party further contended that the suit was filed in Kano on May 24, 2022, leaving out the Attorney-General of the Federation as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation.

According to Adamu, the party’s constitution recognises two categories of statutory delegates, the elected and non-elected delegates.

