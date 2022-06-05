A Federal High Court sitting in Kano recently ruled that statutory delegates can vote at primaries of the party

Despite this order, the APC has said as far as this primary of the party is concerned, only ad-hoc delegates will participate

A notice of appeal has been served and the matter is in the court, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu has disclosed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is insisting that only ad-hoc delegates will be allowed pick its presidential candidate in this week’s primary.

The ruling party has opted to appeal a verdict by a Federal High Court in Kano allowing statutory delegates to vote at the party’s presidential primary.

Channels TV had earlier reported that A.M. Liman, the presiding judge, on Friday, June 3, held that section 84(8) of the Electoral Act does not exclude statutory delegates from voting at primaries.

Giving an update ahead of the primary, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, told reporters in Abuja on Saturday, June 4, that statutory delegates remain excluded from the APC presidential primary, The Nation reports.

He stated:

“We have served notice of appeal. The matter is in court. At the convention, statutory delegates are excluded."

This was also confirmed to TheCable by the APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka.

According to Morka, the appeal was not filed by the APC as it was not joined as a party in the suit. He disclosed:

“Matter is in court. Statutory delegates are excluded."

Who are statutory delegates?

Statutory delegates are current and former public office holders — they include the president, vice president, governors and their deputies, members of the National Assembly, amongst others.

The National Assembly recently passed a bill seeking to enable statutory delegates to vote at conventions and congresses.

The lawmakers amended the Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses, or meetings of political parties.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to assent to the amendment weeks after the law was altered.

APC clears all 23 aspirants for presidential primary

The APC national chairman upturned the report of the Presidential Screening Committee (PSC) that disqualified 10 out of the 23 aspirants jostling for the party’s presidential ticket.

Adamu said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has not disqualified any of the 23 aspirants that appeared before the John Odigie Oyegun-led PSC.

Addressing newsmen in his office on Saturday, Adamu said:

“I want to say very clearly that no aspirant has.been disqualified. It’s like sitting in an exam. Even if you pass there is grading from first class to ordinary pass. So no aspirant was disqualified. Incidentally the pyresident has invited all of them to a dinner today.”

