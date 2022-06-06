BREAKING: Workers block NASS gate over minimum wage, others

Staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission have blocked the main entrance into the National Assembly Complex.

The workers under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) warned on Friday they will commence an indefinite strike on Monday.

They accused the management of the National Assembly of reneging on a Memorandum of Understanding to fully implement the revised condition of service and the training and re-Training of staff.

Source: Legit.ng