Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late popular gospel singer, Osinachi, was arraigned before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory

Nwachukwu was arraigned by the federal government on a 23-count charge that bordered on culpable hom*icide

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the allegations that were contained in the charge the Federal Government preferred against him

FCT, Abuja - A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Wuse has ordered the remand of Peter Nwachukwu, the husband to the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in the Kuje prison.

The Nation newspaper reports that Justice Ngozi Nwosu-Iheme, in a ruling on Friday, June 3 ordered that Nwachukwu remains in custody until the conclusion of his trial.

Peter Nwachukwu will be remanded at Kuje prison until further notice. Photo credit: Peter Nwachukwu

The judge gave the ruling after Nwachukwu pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge, bordering on domestic violence and hom*icide, among others, brought against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

She granted an accelerated hearing and adjourned till Thursday, June 16 at 12 noon for the commencement of trial.

How the judge gave the order for Nwachukwu to be sent to Kuje

Punch newspaper quoted Justice Nwosu-Iheme as saying:

“The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered. Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit”

Channels Television reports that the federal government claims that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code, and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

Osinachi was a lead gospel singer at the Dunamis Church, Abuja until her death.

