The campaign for Nigerians to get their permanent voters cards to fix the country come 2023 has been a dominant topic in the public space

A group is leading the charge in the Federal Capital Territory by taking the message to those in local communities

At its last advocacy outreach, no fewer than 200 of the 300 community members were pre-registered on INEC's portal

FCT, Abuja - The Switch Campaign launched by the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine (GUTS) foundation to sensitize Nigerians on their voting power and the need to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), made another remarkable outing on Saturday, June 4.

The team comprising mainly young Nigerians visited the Sauka community located along the airport road in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Some of the community members after they were pre-registered for their PVCs. Photo credit: GUTS Foundation

At the community, the team met with voters who had either deliberately refused to register or had been procrastinating.

No fewer than 200 of the 300 community members who came out for the exercise were pre-registered on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, while community members were sensitized on the power they have to decide the future of the country by exercising their voting rights.

Food and other items were distributed to community members who waited patiently for volunteers to get them registered.

One of the main attractions of the event was various competitions put in place for the community youths and children with prizes attached.

Those who spoke to journalists said the sensitization by GUTS foundation will go a long way in influencing their decisions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

GUTS foundation is expected to take its campaign down to many other communities in the Nigerian capital.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

The foundation had earlier launched the initiative ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

