With water being one of the most essential amenities needed for the survival of humans across the globe, the Wukara community on the Airport Road, Abuja, Nigeria's capital city had remained without a portable 'pipe borne' water supply for 20 years.

The story of the community which houses about 1,000 households turned around for good on Saturday, June 4, as the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Eneche commissioned projects in some communities across the Federal Capital Territory.

The Wukara community has been blessed with borehole water supply after 20 years without clean water. Paul Eneche

Source: UGC

Accompanied by his wife, Pastor Becky, the projects commissioned by the popularly Abuja cleric is part of activities initiated to mark his 54th birthday celebration.

The project was fully funded by Dunamis church to give succour to the residents of Wukara and other communities that benefitted from the activities.

Overwhelmed with joy, the district head of the community, Ibrahim Dalhatu, lauded Enenche and the church for always reaching out to the society through their humanitarian projects.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Other residents of the community and beneficiaries hailed the quality of the borehole and prayed to God to continue to uplift the church and the senior pastor.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident delivers a breath of fresh air, especially for women - wives - and school children who would always wake up early every morning in search of clean water and thereby going late to their place of learning.

International data on global water accessment

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in March 2022, warned that over two billion people live in water-stressed countries which are expected to exacerbate in some regions as a result of climate change and population growth.

According to the international organisation, at least two billion people use a drinking water source contaminated with faeces and in 2020, 282 million people with limited services or an improved water source require more than 30 minutes to collect water.

The WHO said these challenges have an increased effect on the population thereby exposing households to disease with about 829,000 dying each year from diarrhoea as a result of unsafe drinking water, sanitation and hand hygiene.

Speaking on the relief brought by the borehole and clean water supply for the people of Wukara, a resident of the community, Grace Paul said before now, they travel to neighbouring villages to fetch water.

Her words:

"Water has been a major challenge in our community, for more than 20 years now, we have been battling constant water scarcity, especially during dey season. But now, we thank God this has been settled."

Continuing, Eneche and his entourage moved to Dafara in the Kuje area council of the FCT For Apostolic Invasion and Sanctuary Dedication.

Empowerment items such as clothes and foodstuffs were also distributed to residents of the community.

The senior pastor stressed the importance of giving, saying that it was the responsibility of the church to make a difference and show light to the world by offering humanitarian services where needed.

He highlighted other projects executed by the ministry, including road construction in different communities and states, boreholes, scholarship awards and donations to the underprivileged.

Motivation for such projects

Eneche said having love for God and his people who have been created in His image is the motivation for him and the church.

He added:

"The Bible says God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. And we believe that the authenticity of Christianity is the practicality of the love of God.

“People can’t see God, but they can see what we do. They can see what churches do. And that is why we came here to show this community made up of a mix up of religions, lots of different tribes, to show them the love of God, especially on a day like this, the fourth day of June, my birthday."

"I decided to appreciate God in His goodness and mercy towards me by showing his goodness to others."

“For as long as human beings exist, human needs remain. And if human needs remain, the need to continuously alleviate those needs, continue for as long as human beings exist. So, we do to the extent that God gives us the power."

"We may not be able to do everything but to the extent that we have the power and the resources to go ahead and do it.”

Just boil your water at home: Nigerians react as video captures man using hands to make bottle water

A video of a young man using bare hands to cover sets of bottled water meant to be sold to the public had stirred anger online.

People who saw the video said it is bad that unemployment has made many desperate to become accidental businessmen.

In the clip, the man who was shirtless and without gloves painstakingly packed plastic bottles of water on a table.

Likely future prices for bottle and sachet water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Water Producers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN) stated that the price of ‘pure water’ could rise from the present N20 to about N50 per sachet if the federal government implements the proposed Excise Duty on carbonated beverages.

This was disclosed by the National President of WAPAN, Eneri Odiri Jackson at an event in Lagos. Nigerians have witnessed sachet of water rise three times within the year from N5 to N10 and to N20.

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance had in August 2021, resolved that it would amend the Finance Act to include levies on all carbonated and non-carbonated drinks.

Source: Legit.ng