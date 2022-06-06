In a build to the much anticipated presidential primary election of the APC, seems like the move for a consensus has failed

Emerging reports confirmed that the two front runners, VP Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu refused to reach a compromise

The APC will most likely be heading to the polls in deciding who wields the torch of authority to represent the party at the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress will be heading into the showdown of the most anticipated presidential primary in the country.

With several reports stating that southern candidacy has been favoured by the northern block, it seems the coast is clear for the former.

President Muhammadu Buhari has still not issued a clear statement about whom he anoints as his most preferred candidate. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

However, the bone of contention is that among the southern aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the APC, there seems to be no corporation amongst that unit.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, top contenders like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu who are both from the southwest region are refusing to heed the idea of consensus with both preferring to go to the polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng gathered that southwest leaders like Chief Bisi Akande, and former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba for the second time met with the duo in other to reach a compromise in picking a consensus candidate.

Sources revealed that the meeting ended in deadlock with less than 24 hours heading into the crucial primary elections.

President Buhari intensifies consultation for consensus

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, June 4 held a similar meeting but this time with all the presidential aspirants of the party to come up with a consensus ahead of the primary.

A further step towards consensus was also done by the president as he met with the national advisory council of the APC.

Subsequently after the meeting, the president in a statement expressed optimism over the stating that the party is focus and on course to get the right candidate.

He said:

“I am optimistic that the outcome of this consultation with the National Advisory Council will in addition to sharpening our focus, help to fortify the positive democratic principles, practices and culture that already exists within the party system.

“In the course of these consultative processes, I have already met separately with the Progressive Governors and with all our eminent members who are aspiring to become the presidential flag bearer for our party during the 2023 elections.

“I am pleased to inform you that those meetings have been fruitful and indicative of a party that is prepared and marching towards a third straight victory since 2015, at the presidential polls.”

APC primary: Buhari's consensus attempt fails

Contrastingly, sources who were privy to President Buhari's meeting all the aspirants revealed that while other candidates were willing to compromise, the duo of Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu seemed rather obstinate.

The source said:

“We expect both Asiwaju and VP to slug it out as efforts to persuade one of them to step down have not yielded results as of now."

Meanwhile, Tinubu's campaign aide Bayo Onanuga, while reacting to this stated that APC is looking forward to a free and fair contest at the convention.

He said:

“We are going into the convention for a free and fair contest. Everybody is looking out for a delegates’ election."

2023: Buhari speaks on how APC presidential candidate should emerge

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Buhari broke his silence on the method of choosing the presidential candidate of the APC during the forthcoming presidential primary.

The president advised the APC governors to focus on the changing dynamics of the country and the expectations of Nigerians in electing a candidate.

He urged them to have victory as their major focus in the entire process, adding that the flagbearer must be someone who will give a sense of confidence to the masses.

Convention: Don’t be like PDP, Group tells APC ahead of presidential primary

Meanwhile, Legacy Transformation Initiative, a policy formulation, and analysis hub has lamented the inducement of delegates by Nigerian politicians as seen in the just concluded primary election held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-partisan group called on the ruling APC not to toe the path of the PDP ahead of its convention.

It said it will be a stain on the reputation of the party if its delegates are induced monetarily as it was in the case of the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng