-

-

-

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the legal framework that will guide the 2023 general elections, The Nation reports.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said with the presentation of the Regulations and Guidelines, the Commission has concluded formal preparations for the polls.

He said it is the first time the Commission is releasing the guidelines nine months to the general elections.

INEC raises fears about 2023 elections, reveals number of unclaimed PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed some fears about the 2023 general elections as over 20 million Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) are yet to be claimed.

The electoral body lamented the poor participation of citizens in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Punch Newspaper reports that Mary Nkem, deputy director (voter education), made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, June 2.

Opposition party chairman reveals why INEC shift parties' primaries deadlines

INEC earlier advised the 18 registered political parties to go ahead and elect their party candidates across the board as there will not be any tinkering of the 2023 election.

The national chairman of the Zenith Labour Party said the move by the commission was an initiative of political parties and not the commission.

Nwanyanwu added that the shift would afford parties ample time to adjust their programmes ahead of the new deadline.

Source: Legit.ng