The emergence of the deputy governor for the 2023 governorship election in Benue state has been announced

The announcement was made by the governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom on Sunday, June 6, during the expanded caucus of the party

John Ngbede was favoured due to the in-house zoning arrangement of the party and his long-standing commitment to PDP

The chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Benue state, John Ngbede, has emerged as the deputy governorship candidate of the party for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

This was disclosed Sunday, June 5, evening by Governor Samuel Ortom, during the expanded caucus of the party and flag bearers for various positions at the banquet hall of the People's House, Makurdi.

Governor Samuel Ortom has announced the emergence of John Ngbede as PDP's deputy governorship candidate. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Twitter

Ngbede who hails from Obagaji, the Agatu local government of the state, was favoured due to the in-house zoning arrangement of the party and his long-standing commitment to PDP.

Apa/Agatu is the only zone that has not served as deputy governor of Benue state amongst the four Federal Constituencies of Benue South, the Idoma speaking area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ngbede shall be deputising Rt. Honourable Titus Uba, the current Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, emerged as the guber flag bearer of the party from the Vandeikya local government of the state.

2023: It’s a sham, Benue APC crisis worsens as ex-minister, Gemade, others reject guber primary

Benue state APC governorship aspirant, Senator Barnabas Gemade and others had rejected last Friday’s primary election result in the state, demanding poll cancellation.

Meanwhile, the suspended Benue Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia has clinched the governorship ticket of the ruling party in the state.

Rev. Father Alia picked the ticket of the party after defeating 11 other aspirants at the end of the direct primary election of the party held across the state on Friday, May 27.

2023: Ignore petitions against Hon. Oche, APC chieftain tells ruling party

Recall that an APC chieftain had earlier advised the ruling party to ignore the petitions against Hon. Oche, noting that the complaints have no basis in law.

He said those behind the petition are not conversant with the law, accusing them of making attempts to thwart any ongoing investigation.

The APC chieftain, however, said he is not surprised by the attacks on Oche, adding that he has shown that he is the aspirant to beat at the APC primary.

Source: Legit.ng