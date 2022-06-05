Petitions challenging the legality and procedures of the Benue APC governorship primary election have been dismissed

An appeal panel set up by the party stated that the exercise using direct mode was done legally and lawfully

The panel further stated that the conduct of direct primaries for the election was in compliance with the laws of the APC

Makurdi - A fresh report has dismissed a document by the appeal committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) purportedly nullifying the governorship primary of the party in Benue state.

The state chapter of the party had adopted direct primary for its guber exercise held on Friday, May 27 with a suspended Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia emerging as the winner.

Rev. Fr. Alia's primary election victory has been verified by the APC national secretariat. Photo credit: Benue APC

Source: Facebook

There were claims on Saturday, June 4 that the Barr. Uzoamaka Onyeama-led committee had recommended the cancellation of the exercise in its report to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adam

However, the appeal committee, in a majority report dismissed all petitions and reports from party faithful and citizens of the state, including governorship aspirants, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Prof. Terhemba Shija, Mr. Michael Aondoaka (SAN), that claimed governorship primary didn’t hold.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 11-page document dated Wednesday, June 1 was signed by secretary, Gyang Dung Gyang and member, Hon Lawal Na-Rogo.

According to the verdict of the committee:

“Engineer Barnabas Gemade, his allegations that there was no election and that votes were arbitrarily allocated to the contestants are dismissed on the strength of Annexure C and the sighting by the committee of the membership registers that were used for the accreditation of voters in all the council wards of the state.

“Matthias Ibyuan, his allegations that elections were conducted in only two local government areas are dismissed on the strength of annexure C and the sighting by the committee of the membership registers that were used for the accreditation of voters in all the council wards in the state.

“Prof Terhemba Shija allegations that elections were conducted in only selected council wards, and that votes were arbitrarily allocated to candidates is dismissed on the strength of annexure C and sighting by the committee of the membership registers that were used for the accreditation of voters in all the council wards in the state.

“Barrister Michael Aondoakaa alleged that the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has no right to resort to direct primary after candidates had expended huge resources campaigning from door to door for votes.

“Chief Steven Lawani’s allegations that elections were not conducted was dismissed on the strength of annexure C and D.”

2023: Dan Onjeh emerges Benue South APC senatorial candidate

Meanwhile, Daniel Onjeh, a prominent activist, has won the Benue South senatorial ticket under the platform of the APC.

The former president of West African Students' Union and National Association of Nigerian Students emerged victorious after two attempts in the past.

Onjeh defeated other APC chieftains in the contest including Austin Oleho, Joseph Ajene, among others.

Benue 2023: Idoma youths endorse Peter Adejoh as deputy governor

In a related development, the Idoma Youths Forum has endorsed the candidature of Peter Adejoh as a deputy governorship candidate in the state.

The forum in a statement signed by Ameh Yusuf said the nomination of Adejoh will assist in compensating the youths that contribute to the largest number of the voting population in the state.

Adejoh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a business consulting firm is widely regarded as a highly driven entrepreneur.

Source: Legit.ng