President Muhammadu Buhari believes that nationwide consultations by APC stakeholders will lead to a consensus candidate for 2023

This was the president's advice to members of the ruling party's national advisory committee on Sunday, June 5

Buhari specifically urged the committee's members to reach out to persons in their spheres of influence to promote consensus-building

Abuja - In just a matter of hours, the wait as to who will emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be over.

At the moment, stakeholders of the ruling party and members of the national advisory committee (now known as the Board of Trustees) have their eyes peeled on the process that will bring about an acceptable and powerful presidential consensus candidate.

The president wants more consultations on a consensus candidate (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari has given his piece of advice on how a consensus candidate will be chosen.

During a meeting with APC stakeholders and members of the board, the president urged them to reach out to those who will fan the embers of consultation and consensus-building.

For Buhari, this is the best way a formidable candidate will emerge as Nigerians, according to him, do not expect less from the APC.

His words:

“My charge and appeal to all of you, therefore, is to reach out to your various spheres of influence to actively promote the spirit of consultation and consensus-building so that a formidable candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections would emerge from the convention. Our citizens do not expect less from us.”

