Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has compared the enemies of Southern Nigeria to that of Biblical Judas

Senator Shettima maintained that these enemies cannot win 10 votes but are always ready to play the fiddle

Shettima added that the enemies of southern Nigeria are not in support of the southern presidency while calling on the Ogun state delegates to support the APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Former Governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said that the enemies of the Southern part of Nigeria are not northerners, Daily Trust reports.

Senator Shettima stated that some Judas Iscariot in the region are working against the realisation of the power shift to the region ahead of presidential elections in 2023.

Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima at an event

Source: Facebook

The previous call for a power shift

As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to leave office in 2023, some northern leaders and serving governors including Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Babagana Zulum of Borno have thrown their weight behind the southern presidency.

Shettima, who is one of the promoters of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, expressed that some persons in the south, whom he described as Judas Iscariot.

Adding that they were hellbent on becoming spoilers and wanted to scuttle the chances of the region to produce president in 2023.

The Senator spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while introducing Tinubu to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that Shettima said the enemy of Southern Nigeria is often not the Northern Nigeria, but people from the south who are always ready to play the fiddle.

Shettima urges Ogun delegates to support Tinubu's presidential ambition

While urging the South to support Tinubu to get the presidential ticket of the ruling party, he threw jabs at some presidential aspirants from Ogun state who he said could not garner more than 10 votes, maintaining that they would become spoilers at the end.

The former Borno State governor further attested to the role Tinubu played in the emergence of President Buhari in 2015.

He said:

"The enemy of Southern Nigeria is often not the Northern Nigeria, but men and women of its own stock, the Judas Iscariot of the Southern race who are ever ready to play the second fiddle.

"This is an informed gathering and I cannot talk to you about leadership. Yorubas, especially the Egba and Ijebu stock are some of the most educated people in Africa.

"I said earlier we are living in very interesting times and for those of us in the Asiwaju team, we are moved by forest of ideas and the realization that what this country needs is a unifying leader who has neither ethnic nor religious agenda and who is not bound by toxic regional solidarity and yet known for exemplary qualitative leadership. And if you look around, the contenders and the pretenders for the Presidency of this country, there is no one that the cap fits better than the gentle man seated here.”

