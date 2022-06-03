Some APC governors are reportedly rallying round Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the party primary

According to insiders, the governors believed the vice president fits President Buhari's description of who the next president should be

Recall that Buhari recently indicated a template for his successor in the forthcoming APC presidential primaries

Few days after President Muhammadu Buhari indicated a template for his successor in the forthcoming APC presidential primaries, Governors of the ruling party are beginning to rally behind the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who is believed to fit the president's description.

As a result of this, some APC governors have visited the villa to meet with the VP and also the Chief of Staff to the president in what sources say is a move likely to result in a consensus presidential candidate for the ruling party.

Governors sighted in the Villa between include the following those of Kano, Ogun, Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa, and Ebonyi states.

APC governors are beginning to rally behind the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Source: Facebook

Reports from some sources claim that a clear majority of the 22 governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), appear to have agreed on supporting the candidature of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, ahead of the party’s long awaited presidential primaries on June 6.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Indeed, more northern governors including Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa and Gombe are said to be opposed to any idea of a Northern Presidential candidate for APC.

The governors who held series of meetings at the Kebbi state governors Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja on May 31, after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, were initially deadlocked on who to suport and while Governors like Kebbi and Jigawa pushed the idea of Northern candidate, the idea met with stiff resistance among the majority of the Governors.

However, after reconvening, a top source in the know, hinted that the governors have agreed that the presidency of the party should be zoned to the South and that the candidate should be Prof Osinbajo.

Yemi Osinbajo declares intention to run in 2023

Meanwhile, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11 declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election via his social media handles after months of intense speculations.

Nigerians woke up to see the almost seven minutes video of the vice president on all major social networks informing citizens of his decision to vie for the number one post in the country.

Since the declaration, millions of Nigerians have been rejoicing over the vice president's decision, especially as many have been waiting for him to join the 2023 race.

Source: Legit.ng