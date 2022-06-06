The agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari's meeting with APC stakeholders on Sunday, June 5, has been revealed

President Buhari in a statement after the crucial meeting said it was aimed at harmonising efforts towards ensuring the party's victory in the 2023 polls

The president added that another major point in the meeting's agenda is to give direction in the process of choosing a formidable presidential candidate during the primary

Aso Rock Villa, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has explained his reason for convening a meeting with governors and members of the national advisory council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, June 5.

Through a statement released by Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, President Buhari said the meeting was held in order to provide direction during the transition period and "strengthen our unity and to focus on building upon our electoral fortunes.”

Buhari said he met with APC stakeholders to produce a powerful candidate (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Ultimately, the president noted that the aim is to come up with a formidable presidential flagbearer for the ruling party during the scheduled primary ahead of the 2023 elections.

Giving his appraisal on the series of consultations held so far in a bid to produce a formidable candidate, Buhari said:

“I am optimistic that the outcome of this consultation with the National Advisory Council will in addition to sharpening our focus, help to fortify the positive democratic principles, practices, and culture that already exists within the party system.

“In the course of these consultative processes, I have already met separately with the Progressive Governors and with all our eminent members who are aspiring to become the Presidential flag bearer for our party during the 2023 elections.

“I am pleased to inform you that those meetings have been fruitful and indicative of a party that is prepared and marching towards a third straight victory since 2015, at the presidential polls.”

Source: Legit.ng