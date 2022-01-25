The leadership of the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, January 25, passed the re-amended Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022 for the second time.

The re-amendment of the bill followed a motion sponsored by the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi north) on the “rescission on clause 84 of the Electoral Act No. 26 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Committal to the Committee of the Whole.”

Speaking at the plenary today, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan said the process was done to harmonise the Ninth Senate and that of the House of Representatives.

A statement signed by the special assistant to the Senate president on media, Ezrel Tabiowo, said Lawan expressed optimism that the bill's amendment will accommodate provisions for the mode of primaries for political parties across Nigeria.

The statement seen by Legit.ng said that the bill would be signed into law when transmitted by the National Assembly to the President for his assent.

Lawan further warned that any political party that fail or refuse to abide with the provisions on the mode of primaries, would miss out on the opportunity to participate during elections.

He said:

“On the mode of conducting primaries by parties to produce candidates, we have concluded our task on the amendment to the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 Bill.

“You would recalled that the Senate and the House passed the Electoral Act amendment Bill with slight difference."

“While the House passed the mode of primaries to be direct and indirect only, the Senate passed the mode of primaries to be direct, indirect and consensus."

